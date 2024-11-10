Over 50 experts gather to share insights on how businesses can build a thriving circular economy

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, November 7, 2024: The 1st International Conference on Business Management, Entrepreneurship, and Circular Economy, organized by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), provided valuable insights into how businesses and entrepreneurs can find the right balance to build a thriving circular economy.

The two-day conference, held from November 4 to 5, featured 58 speakers, three plenary sessions, and 60 presentations. The conference marked a significant milestone in fostering a platform where academic researchers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs worldwide exchanged ideas, insights, and experiences that will shape the future of business management and entrepreneurship in an increasingly circular economy.

Dr. David A Schmidt, President of AURAK, hailed the presence of prominent researchers, experts, and change-makers who drive the research agenda on innovative entrepreneurship and sustainable business models that are vital as we transition towards a circular economy, and expressed the hope that the discussions and collaborations would benefit the entrepreneurial world.

Dr. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Associate Provost for Research and Sustainability and Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, AURAK, and Conference Chair said at the opening ceremony: “The themes of this conference—innovative business strategies, sustainable entrepreneurship models, and the role of circular economy principles—are timely and critical and have the potential to influence the future of business management and entrepreneurship significantly.”

He added: “The present era demands a prudent equilibrium between profitability, purpose, and innovation. A circular framework provides a strategic approach to this challenge. Insights garnered from the conference will facilitate the development of circularity-driven business models aimed at addressing the pressing issues within our region.”

The two prominent keynote speakers were Dr Dima Jamali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Canadian University Dubai and President of Global Compact Network Lebanon who spoke on “University Best Practices in Entrepreneurial Education”; and Gary Smith, Head of Incubation Centre, Amity University Dubai, who spoke on “Entrepreneurship, EdTech and AI Creating Skills of the Future”.

The conference also featured a cutting-edge research workshop on the dual lens of authorial and editorial perspectives in research, presented by Dr. Bronwyn P Wood, Academic Lead at UAE University. The workshop highlighted circularity-driven technologies and solutions.

The panel sessions covered topics such as sustainable business models, sustainable growth and CSR strategies, financial management, environmental responsibility in business, leadership in emerging markets, and community engagement.

The conference was organized with the support of IEREK (International Experts for Research Enrichment and Knowledge Exchange), an international institution pioneering knowledge advancement and enhancing research internationally by organizing and managing conferences in various fields of knowledge. The proceedings and conference papers will be published in Springer Nature, a leading academic publisher, and indexed in Scopus, a renowned abstract and citation database, further enhancing the visibility and impact of the research presented.

While highlighting AURAK’s emerging role as a leader among UAE universities, Dr Tahseen Arshi referred to the university’s debut appearance in the QS World University Rankings in 2024, achieving the notable distinction of being listed among the top 500 universities globally. He also announced that AUARK will be hosting its next conference on 20th February 2025, titled Future Foresight 5.0.





MENAFN10112024003014000674ID1108869781