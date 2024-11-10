KFSHRC's New US Patent Opens New Frontiers for Breast Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) announced a significant advancement in stem cell science, securing a U.S. patent for an innovative method that holds promise for breast cancer and regenerative medicine.

This innovative approach, developed by KFSHRC researchers Abdelilah Aboussekhra, Huda H. Al-Khalaf, and Hazem Ghebeh, involves transforming regular breast cells into multipotent stem cells using specialized culture methods. These stem cells have shown the ability to regenerate mammary tissue in animal models, presenting new possibilities for breast tissue reconstruction and advanced cancer therapies. The foundational research supporting this patent was published in the Molecular and Cellular Biology journal.

This innovation offers a promising foundation for personalized breast cancer treatment, potentially providing enhanced reconstruction options for patients during the post-surgery period. Beyond its impact on regenerative medicine, the technique reflects KFSHRC's dedication to advancing life-saving therapies that address the needs of cancer patients worldwide.

This patent builds on KFSHRC's 40-year legacy in stem cell innovation, marked by over 7,649 transplants and more than 500 research publications. As a leader in advanced therapies, including localized CAR T-cell treatment for cancer, KFSHRC continues to set new standards in personalized care and transformative medical research to improve therapeutic outcomes for patients worldwide.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit or contact our media team at ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



-p KFSHRC's New US Patent Opens New Frontiers for Breast Cancer Treatment

KFSHRC's New US Patent Opens New Frontiers for Breast Cancer Treatment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.