China's Yunnan province spots snow leopards for first time

(MENAFN) For the first time, infrared cameras in southwest China's Yunnan province have captured images of the elusive snow leopard, an endangered species. The recordings, which confirm the presence of these rare animals in the region, were made on February 17 and 19 of this year. The footage was obtained by the provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau, marking a significant step in the study of the snow leopard's distribution.



At least two snow leopards were recorded at high altitudes of 4,500 meters (14,763 feet) near Shangri-La city and 4,800 meters (15,748 feet) in a township in Deqen County. These sightings are particularly noteworthy as snow leopards have not been photographed in the wild in Yunnan for many years. The challenging conditions of high-altitude environments, combined with the lack of systematic surveys, had previously left their presence in the province uncertain.



Jiang Xuelong, a researcher at the Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, explained that the recent sightings confirm the species’ presence in the province. He emphasized that the discovery also represents one of the southernmost records of snow leopard distribution in China. The findings provide new insights into the species' range and contribute to the understanding of its conservation needs.



Zoologists now believe that the Three Parallel Rivers area, which lies at the junction of Yunnan, Sichuan, and Xizang, plays a crucial role as a corridor and habitat for snow leopard populations in the Hengduan Mountains. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," the snow leopard is a critically protected species in China, where it is classified as a first-class national treasure and listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869728