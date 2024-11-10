Juventus secures 2-0 derby victory over Torino in Italian league

(MENAFN) Juventus secured a 2-0 victory against Torino in the latest derby on Saturday, further solidifying their position in the top three of Italy’s top league. The match took place at Allianz Stadium, where Juventus took the lead in the 18th minute. US midfielder Timothy Weah found the back of the net after Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic failed to control a rebound, allowing Weah to capitalize on the opportunity.



The game was sealed late in the match when Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz scored a decisive header to put Juventus ahead by two goals, ensuring a comfortable win for the home team. With this victory, Juventus now have 24 points from 12 matches, maintaining their third-place position in the league standings.



Torino, on the other hand, are struggling to find consistent form, remaining in mid-table with 14 points from 12 matches. Their loss to Juventus leaves them with little momentum heading into the next round of matches.



Looking ahead, the Serie A spotlight will turn to a critical clash between the league leaders, Napoli, and second-place Inter Milan, scheduled for Sunday. Napoli, with 25 points, will face a tough test against Inter, who are just one point behind them in the standings, making it a pivotal match for both teams as they battle for top spot in the league.

