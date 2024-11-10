Iran's renewable power plants to increase capacity by 500 MW by 2025

(MENAFN) By the end of the current Iranian calendar year, Iran's power plants are set to increase their capacity by 500 megawatts (MW), according to an official from the Renewable and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA). Ali Shabnavard, the director general of SATBA’s Office for Supervision of Construction and Production of Power Plants, confirmed that this expansion is driven by the new power plants currently under construction.



This growth reflects the Iranian government’s commitment to addressing the imbalance between electricity supply and demand by promoting renewable energy. Shabnavard emphasized that the Ministry of Energy and the government are focused on expanding renewable energy capacity as a key strategy for improving the country’s energy sector.



Currently, Iran’s renewable power plants have a nominal capacity of 1,371 MW. Just last week, 53 MW was added to the national capacity, signaling the continued progress in expanding renewable energy infrastructure. This steady increase in capacity is part of broader efforts to integrate more sustainable energy sources into the national grid.



In recent years, the Iranian government has implemented several initiatives to accelerate the development of renewable energy. These measures include diversifying financing models for renewable energy projects, increasing the ceiling for guaranteed electricity purchases, facilitating the trading of renewable electricity on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and opening up opportunities for renewable electricity exports.

