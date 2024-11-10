Value of commodity trade between Iran, Türkiye reaches USD9.9B in 7 months

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21), the value of non-oil trade between Iran and Turkey reached $9.9 billion, according to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). During this period, Turkey emerged as Iran's second-largest trade partner among its neighboring countries, highlighting the robust economic ties between the two nations.



Earlier reports indicated that Iran's non-oil exports to Turkey amounted to $2.4 billion in the first half of the current calendar year (March 20–September 22). This made Turkey the fourth-largest destination for Iran’s exports among its neighboring countries. On the import side, Iran brought in goods worth $5.1 billion from Turkey, positioning the country as the third-largest source of Iran’s imports for the first half of the year.



In a meeting between a delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and senior officials from the Turkish Exporters Union (TiM), the two sides discussed ways to enhance trade relations between their private sectors. The discussions, held in Istanbul in early September, focused on leveraging the advantages and capacities of both nations in various industries, including tourism, food, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.



TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi-Arab emphasized the positive trade balance of $1.6 billion between Iran and Turkey, benefiting both nations. He also highlighted the opportunity to optimize trade relations by facilitating the re-export of certain Iranian products through Turkey, further deepening economic collaboration between the two countries.

