Polish Premier traces back Trump-Russia allegation

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has retracted his earlier suggestion that US President-elect Donald may have been recruited by Russian intelligence agents, following a heated exchange with a journalist. The controversy unfolded when Monika Rutke, a reporter for *Tygodnik Solidarnosc* and *Tysol.pl*, asked Tusk about his March 2023 statement, in which he claimed Trump’s “dependence on Russian services” was undeniable, citing an investigation by US intelligence agencies that did not rule out the possibility of Trump being recruited by Russia decades ago.



Tusk initially avoided the question, focusing instead on US policy under Trump and the situation in Ukraine. When Rutke pressed further, he denied ever making such claims. However, Tusk’s 2023 speech appears to contradict this denial, as it included the same assertions about Trump’s ties to Russia.



Following the exchange, Rutke was reportedly blacklisted from attending future press conferences by Agnieszka Rucinska, a senior official in Tusk’s office. Rucinska downplayed the incident, suggesting Rutke had caused a scene during the conference. In response, Rutke’s media outlet condemned the government’s actions, accusing them of punishing the journalist for doing her job and undermining democratic principles.

