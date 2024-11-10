Biden, Trump to meet for first time at White House

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will meet with President-elect Donald at the White House on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM in the Oval Office, as confirmed by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. This will be the first face-to-face encounter between the sitting president and his successor following the November 5th presidential election, in which Trump, the candidate, emerged victorious against his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.



The invitation for the meeting was extended by himself, signaling a willingness to engage with his successor ahead of the official transfer of power. This meeting comes at a critical moment as the two leaders prepare for the transition of presidential duties, which will occur once Trump is formally inaugurated. The upcoming meeting is expected to set the tone for cooperation between the two sides during this transitional period, especially considering the significant political differences that have characterized their campaigns.



White House spokeswoman Jean-Pierre assured that more information regarding the details of the meeting would be provided in the coming days. The agenda for the discussions between Biden and Trump has yet to be disclosed, but it is likely to center on key issues related to the transition of power, national security, and other pressing matters affecting the future direction of the United States. While the meeting itself is a routine part of the democratic process, it comes with heightened attention due to the polarized political climate in the country.



The planned meeting reflects the tradition of peaceful transitions of power in the United States, even amid intense political rivalry. President Biden’s invitation to President-elect Trump is a gesture of goodwill and an attempt to smooth the transfer of responsibility. With both leaders gearing up for the challenges that lie ahead, the meeting is seen as an opportunity for them to discuss the future and potential collaborations, despite their differing political ideologies.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869663