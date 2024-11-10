Reports indicate that US moving yet another strategic bomber to Europe

(MENAFN) The US has deployed another B-52 strategic nuclear bomber to the UK, marking the third such arrival since the beginning of the month, according to local aviation trackers. The B-52, a key part of America's nuclear triad since its introduction in 1952, landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Thursday, with the bomber codenamed ROPE32. Earlier in the week, two other B-52s, FLUX11 and FLUX12, had also arrived at the base.



Reports suggest that a fourth bomber may arrive soon, with some aircraft already participating in joint exercises with the Finnish Air Force. The deployment is part of a broader US Air Force operation, with strategic bombers set to train alongside NATO allies in Europe. The move is seen as part of the US's ongoing commitment to global security and stability, though similar deployments have drawn criticism from countries like North Korea, which views these exercises as provocative.

