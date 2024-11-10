Trump intends on tightening Iran sanctions

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the US President-elect, is set to ramp up sanctions on Iran as part of a broader strategy to counter its support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, according to reports from the *Wall Street Journal*. His approach is expected to mirror his "maximum pressure" campaign from his first term, which included withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing severe economic sanctions on Iran.



Sources suggest that Trump's stance on Iran may also be influenced by personal motivations, notably his belief that Tehran was involved in a plot to assassinate him and his former officials. Trump’s policies will likely aim to suffocate Iran’s oil revenue, with a focus on foreign traders and ports handling Iranian oil, particularly targeting China, the top importer of Iranian crude.



Additionally, Trump's administration will seek to diplomatically and financially isolate Iran, capitalizing on the country's vulnerabilities. These moves come at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East, with ongoing conflicts involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah—groups closely aligned with Tehran.

