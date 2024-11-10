Trump's decisive win in presidential election marks significant turning point

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's decisive win in this week's presidential election marks a significant turning point for the United States. Trump's victory suggests that his positions on key issues such as the economy and immigration resonated more with American voters than those of Vice President Kamala Harris. It also highlights the public's preference for a strong, decisive leader.



Trump's return to the White House signals a setback for the Party’s campaign to discredit him, which labeled him as a criminal, fascist, and Russian puppet. His victory is a blow to the globalist agenda of the Western establishment, particularly the left-liberal forces, though it does not signify the end of liberal globalism. Instead, it could prompt a temporary retreat of these ideologies. For the so-called “deep state,” Trump's victory represents a failure to stop his return, and now they will likely seek other means to undermine him. While political turbulence in the US is expected, the overwhelming nature of Trump’s triumph reduces the chances of violent protests or street riots.



With control of both the White House and potentially the Senate, the Republican-led US government is expected to adopt a tougher foreign policy stance towards its allies. The trend of shifting the financial and military burden to US allies, initiated during Trump's first term, is likely to continue. NATO will remain intact, but its costs to European nations will rise, and Asian allies will face increased pressure to contribute to the US-led effort against China. In the Middle East, Trump will likely offer more unambiguous support for Israel, abandoning the prior administration’s selective criticisms.



Trump’s administration will also ramp up pressure on countries that challenge the US’s global dominance, particularly China and Iran. China will face heightened opposition, especially in the economic and technological sectors, while the US will push European allies to align with its economic sanctions against Beijing. Iran will be subjected to more direct hostility, alongside increased support for Israel.

