Trump announces that he will talk to Putin

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has revealed that while he has not yet spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he expects the two to have a conversation in the near future. In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump shared that he had communicated with "probably" 70 world leaders since his election victory, but not yet with Putin, though he added, "I think we’ll speak."



Earlier that day, congratulated Trump on his win during a speech at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, stating that he would be willing to initiate a phone call himself. Putin has previously expressed readiness to engage with Trump on resolving global issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to quickly end the war between Russia and Ukraine, offering to speak with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help achieve peace. Moscow has responded cautiously, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarking that he does not believe an immediate resolution is feasible. Russia has insisted that any peace deal must involve Ukraine halting military operations and recognizing the loss of territories like Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea, as well as accepting Russian demands for Ukrainian neutrality and demilitarization.



Putin acknowledged Trump’s approach to the conflict, stating that his proposals deserve "at least attention," while recalling the contentious period during Trump’s first presidency, which was marked by accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Despite the controversies, Putin expressed that Trump had been unfairly attacked and that his decisions in a second term would be up to him.

