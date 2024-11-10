Media reports UK newspaper offering free therapy to reporters following Trump victory
Date
11/10/2024 7:18:18 AM
(MENAFN) The Guardian has extended an offer of free counseling and mental health support to its journalists in response to Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, according to an internal email obtained by the Political blog Guido Fawkes. The email, sent by editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, acknowledged that the result had been upsetting for many of the newspaper's staff, particularly those working on the US election coverage.
Viner encouraged staff to reach out to colleagues affected by the result, offering access to a variety of mental health services, including a 24/7 online GP, counseling, and other wellbeing tools. Australian staff were also offered confidential support, while staff in the UK were told they could turn to managers or the leadership team for additional help.
The offer of counseling has sparked some jokes online, with Guido Fawkes commenting that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” might not be so easily cured. Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris was described as a decisive win, with Trump outperforming expectations, particularly among black, Latino, and young voters.
The Guardian's move follows similar actions by other institutions, including King County in Washington state, which offered "emotional support" services to its employees, and Harvard University, where classes were canceled to give students time to process the election result.
