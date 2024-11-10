Foreign minister says Turkey, Greece should seize "historic opportunity" before them

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan on Friday encouraged Greece and Turkey to seize a “historic opportunity” ahead of both countries and make the positive climate” among the nations of latest year a lasting one.



Fidan informed a mutual summit in Athens withy his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis that “We must seize the historic opportunity ahead of us and make the positive climate between our countries permanent. We should transform our eternal neighbor into an eternal friend.”



He also pointed out that “I have no doubt that we can achieve this goal with a sincere and constructive approach.”



Stating that bonds among Ankara and Athens are developing, Fidan stated that the cooperation between both nations is becoming increasingly comprehensive.



He further noted that they are making significant steps together in areas including trade, economy, transportation, tourism, as well as culture.



The chance for additional cooperation in new fields was addressed throughout their meeting in Athens, Fidan stated, adding that “We are striving to better understand each other on critical issues. The region we are in contains many challenges. In this difficult geography, Türkiye and Greece need to be able to act with mutual trust.”



Emphasizing that a “win-win” method can add up to the public peace and welfare on the two sides, Fidan stated that Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis have well revealed their political will in this path.

