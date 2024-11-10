Saud Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, College Of Europe Sign Cooperation Mou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Saud Al-Nasser Institute signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the College of Europe in Bruges on diplomatic cooperation.





The MoU aims to strengthen diplomatic training, exchanging expertise and facing international challenges such as climate change, empowering women, peace, human rights and security.





The signing ceremony was attended by Kuwait Assistant Foreign for Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute Affairs, Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh, the Director of the College of Europe Federica Mogherini, the European Union's Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen, and Kuwait's Ambassador to Belgium and EU Nawaf Al-Enezi.





All sides expressed their high aspirations on signing the Mou, noting that it would boost the historic ties between the two sides, and open new horizons to cooperation. (end)





