Kuwait Strongly Denounces Attack On Yemen-Legitimacy Coalition Forces In Seyiun

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwaiti, on Sunday, utterly condemned and denounced the attack on the Coalition to Restore in Yemen in Seyiun city, Hadhramaut Governorate in central Yemen, which led to the death of two Saudi and the injury of another.





In a statement by the Foreign Minister, the State of Kuwait reiterated its firm stance with Saudi Arabia and full support to the Kingdom's efforts to safeguard stability in the region.





It also expressed Kuwait's support to the efforts of the Joint Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.





Kuwait also expressed sincere condolences to the families of the slain Saudi soldiers and wished for the swift recovery for their injured compatriot. (end)





