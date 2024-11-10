Qatar's FM confirms that it has suspended its mediation efforts between Hamas, Israel

(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, Qatar's Foreign confirmed that it has suspended its mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, which had aimed to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The ministry clarified that it had communicated this decision to the involved parties 10 days ago, following unsuccessful attempts to reach an agreement. This pause comes amid mounting frustration over the lack of progress and reports suggesting manipulation of the mediation process.



Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, the official spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, addressed outlets to refute claims that Qatar was withdrawing entirely from the role of mediator. He emphasized that reports about Qatar’s complete disengagement were inaccurate. According to Al-Ansari, the primary objective of Qatar's involvement has always been to facilitate communication between the parties, particularly through Hamas' office in Doha. The office's role is not to be misrepresented as a tool for political manipulation or leverage.



Al-Ansari further explained that Qatar had made it clear to all concerned parties 10 days ago that it would suspend its mediation efforts should no significant progress be made during the most recent round of negotiations. Qatar’s foreign ministry underscored that it would only resume mediation when both Hamas and Israel demonstrate a genuine commitment to the cessation of hostilities and addressing the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Qatar remains deeply concerned about the ongoing civilian suffering and hopes to play a central role in efforts to bring about an end to the violence, provided the situation becomes more conducive to constructive dialogue.



The Qatari spokesman also made a firm statement regarding Qatar’s position on its role as a mediator. He highlighted the country's refusal to be used for blackmail or political manipulation, pointing to the collapse of the initial truce and a prior deal to exchange women and children, which he described as manipulated by certain parties. Al-Ansari expressed Qatar's determination to ensure that future negotiations would not be used as a justification for prolonging the war for narrow political aims, but rather as a genuine effort to resolve the conflict and bring an end to the suffering of civilians.



In reference to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Al-Ansari reiterated Qatar’s commitment to leading efforts aimed at securing the release of hostages and prisoners and facilitating the return to peace. However, he emphasized that such efforts would only be productive if there was real seriousness from both sides to de-escalate the violence and end the conflict.

