Casualties As Russian Drones Attack Chuhuiv Community In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion launched kamikaze drones at the Chuhuiv community in Kharkiv region, leaving two civilians affected.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

Around 00:37 on Sunday, the entrance of a four-storey apartment block was damaged after the debris from an enemy drone hit the ground, also setting three parked cars on fire.

"The windows in the residential building and five more cars were also damaged. Two people suffered acute reactions to stress," informed the head of the administration.

As reported, around 22:00 on Saturday, November 9, Russian invaders attacked the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. The bombs hit outside a supermarket, causing damage.