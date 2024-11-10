Drone Attack On Odesa Leaves Two Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a drone attack, two people were in Odesa, and significant damage occurred to a market, station, stores, and residential buildings.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Due to the enemy's strike with attack drones, two people in Odesa were injured. They have been hospitalized in moderate condition," Kiper wrote.

According to him, infrastructure was also damaged: 25 garage units, wo cars, nine trucks, a with 10 kiosks and two stores, six private residential houses (two of which were destroyed), and a gas station.

Emergency services are working on-site. Applications for material assistance are being accepted, and consultations are provided regarding the necessary documents to process the assistance.

Utility services are clearing debris, cleaning courtyards and yards, removing rubble, and helping the affected residents..

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians are likely developing new routes and tactics for further aerial attacks on Odesa region.