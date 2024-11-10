Advani Claims World Billiards Title In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

India's Pankaj Advani won the IBSF World Billiards Championship after defeating England's Robert Hall 4-2 in the final at the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation (QBSF) in Doha yesterday.

It was Advani's 28th world title (20th in billiards).

Singapore's Peter Gilchrist and India's Sourav Kothari shared the joint bronze medal. The medal presentation ceremony was attended by IBSF President Mubarak Al Khayarin and QBSF chief Mohammed Mubarak Al Ramzani.