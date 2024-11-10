عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Advani Claims World Billiards Title In Doha

Advani Claims World Billiards Title In Doha


11/10/2024 4:40:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

India's Pankaj Advani won the IBSF World Billiards Championship after defeating England's Robert Hall 4-2 in the final at the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation (QBSF) in Doha yesterday.

It was Advani's 28th world title (20th in billiards).

Singapore's Peter Gilchrist and India's Sourav Kothari shared the joint bronze medal. The medal presentation ceremony was attended by IBSF President Mubarak Al Khayarin and QBSF chief Mohammed Mubarak Al Ramzani.

MENAFN10112024000063011010ID1108869402


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search