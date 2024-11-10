Value of Iran’s technical-engineering services reaches USD700 million in 7 months

(MENAFN) During the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), the value of Iran’s technical-engineering services reached USD700 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This highlights the growing potential of Iran's technical and engineering sectors for international exports. Payam Baqeri, Chairman of the Iran Power Industry Syndicate, emphasized that the country has significant capabilities in exporting these services, which are vital for achieving the government's target of 8 percent economic growth.



Baqeri noted that optimizing both domestic and international capacities is key to driving this economic growth. He underscored that a focus on expanding exports of technical and engineering services could be a major contributor to economic advancement, generating foreign currency for the country. This strategy also presents a valuable opportunity to sell Iranian-manufactured products in international markets, further supporting the economy.



In his remarks, Baqeri referenced the successful completion of the Uma Oya Dam and Power Plant project in Sri Lanka, a major undertaking by Iranian companies. This project serves as a prime example of how Iran's technical expertise can be leveraged in international markets. The ongoing promotion of technical and engineering service exports is viewed as a crucial step for fostering economic growth, especially in line with the year’s goal of "Production Jump with People’s Participation."



The export of technical and engineering services has already proven successful, with a reported USD1.8 billion worth of such services being exported over the past two years. This reflects the growing importance of this sector in Iran’s economic strategy, with continued focus on its expansion and optimization to meet national growth targets.

