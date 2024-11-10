Nominal capacity of Iran’s power plants reaches 93,798 MW in 6 months

(MENAFN) The nominal capacity of Iran’s power plants reached 93,798 megawatts (MW) during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), marking an increase of 1.5 percent, or 1,406 MW, compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth reflects efforts to expand the country's power generation capabilities in response to rising demand. According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s total electricity generation capacity is distributed across various sources: thermal power plants contribute 16.9 percent, power plants account for 26.3 percent, combined cycle plants make up 38.2 percent, hydroelectric power plants provide 13 percent, nuclear plants contribute 1.1 percent, distributed generation plants cover 2.8 percent, and renewable energy plants account for 1.4 percent.



The Energy Ministry’s latest data highlights plans for further expansion in the second half of the current Iranian year, with new power plants expected to add a combined capacity of 3,928 MW by the end of March 2025. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s energy infrastructure, especially considering the pressures on power supply during high-demand periods. Over the past decade, Iran has faced significant challenges in maintaining a reliable electricity supply, primarily due to rising temperatures and decreasing rainfall, which have exacerbated the strain on the country’s power generation systems.



In response to these challenges, the Iranian Energy Ministry has implemented new programs aimed at increasing the country’s power generation capacity to meet growing demand, particularly during peak consumption periods. Preventing power outages and blackouts has become a central priority for the ministry, which has been working on improving the resilience and efficiency of the nation’s power infrastructure. Efforts to bolster the energy sector also include the integration of more sustainable energy sources, though fossil fuels remain the dominant contributor to Iran's electricity generation.



In 2021, former Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian announced ambitious plans to increase Iran’s power generation capacity by 35,000 MW over four years. This goal underscores the critical importance of enhancing electricity production to ensure the country’s energy needs are met in the face of climatic challenges and growing demand. The ministry’s ongoing efforts are expected to play a key role in preventing power shortages and supporting Iran's economic development.

