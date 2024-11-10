Turkish main stock index remains stable at Friday open

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100, opened slightly lower on Friday at 8,939.40 points, reflecting a modest decline of 0.08 percent, or 6.73 points, compared to the previous day’s close. This follows a positive performance on Thursday, when the rose by 0.95 percent, reaching a closing value of 8,946.13 points. The transaction volume for the day amounted to 80 billion liras (approximately USD2.32 billion), indicating healthy trading activity despite the slight dip in the opening session.



The exchange rates for major currencies against the Turkish lira showed some fluctuation on Friday morning. The US dollar was valued at 34.3654 Turkish liras, while the euro was trading at 37.0312 liras. The British pound also saw a slight increase, standing at 44.5631 Turkish liras. These rates reflect ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiment regarding Turkey's economy and the global economic outlook.



In terms of precious metals, the price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,694.70, showing a stable trend. This price point represents a continued strength in gold, driven by global market conditions and investor preferences for safe-haven assets. Gold remains an important barometer for economic uncertainties, with its value typically rising in times of market volatility.



Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil showed modest movement, trading at approximately USD75.09 per barrel. This price reflects a steady demand for oil amid various global factors, including geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in supply. Oil markets continue to be influenced by both production decisions from major oil producers and broader economic trends affecting energy demand worldwide.

