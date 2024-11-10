Petra Sees Surge In Domestic Tourism Through "Urdunna Jannah Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The ancient city of Petra has experienced a substantial rise in domestic in recent months, with a notable increase in visits by Jordanians as part of the " Urdunna Jannah" program, as reported by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and the of Tourism and Antiquities.Statistics from the PDTRA and the Ministry indicate that Petra welcomed 21,528 Jordanian visitors through the program during September and October. Of these, 12,475 participated in the overnight stay initiative, making up 58 percent of the total domestic visitors.The PDTRA has enhanced visitor experiences by organizing various cultural and entertainment activities, such as evening events and the Dara Souq. The program saw participation from 27 hotels and camps in Petra, alongside 25 tourism offices from across Jordan, providing an array of services. Furthermore, around 10 hotels that were previously closed reopened to meet the demand.Fares Breizat, PDTRA Chairman, highlighted that "Urdunna Jannah" has played a critical role in offsetting the decline in international visitors, delivering essential support to the local hospitality and tourism sectors. The program has also facilitated hotels reopening and staff rehiring, alleviating some of the area's economic pressures.Breizat confirmed that the PDTRA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board, is committed to further developing the overnight stay initiative to support local hotels, tourism service providers, and restaurants, and bolster commercial activity within Petra.Abdullah Al-Hasanat, President of the Petra Hotel Association, underscored the program's impact on hotel bookings, assisting participating hotels in covering operational costs through dedicated overnight stays in Petra.He expressed hope for continued government support for "Urdunna Jannah" to help address the ongoing challenges in the area, which have led to hotel closures and job losses in recent years.Jordanian citizens can explore the program's destinations, services, prices, and booking options through the "Jannah" mobile app.