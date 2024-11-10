Energy Minister: New Electricity Law To Enhance Efficiency And Stability Of Power System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, highlighted the significance of adopting the 2024 Electricity Law as a permanent replacement for the temporary law enacted in 2002, stressing that the new legislation will improve the efficiency and reliability of Jordan's electrical infrastructure.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Minister explained that the 2024 law introduces essential reforms aimed at enhancing system performance.He outlined key benefits that distinguish the new law from previous temporary regulations, including provisions for licensed entities involved in transmission, generation, or distribution to establish and operate energy storage facilities.These facilities, according to Kharabsheh, are expected to strengthen the stability and resilience of the national grid and will align with forthcoming guidelines from the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission.The Minister also noted that the law allows private individuals to construct and operate their own energy storage stations for personal use, a move expected to bolster grid security and encourage sustainable energy practices.He further emphasized the law's support for green hydrogen projects by allowing self-generation and independent transmission of electricity without reliance on the national grid, a step that he believes opens new opportunities for renewable energy growth in Jordan.In addressing power distribution, Kharabsheh highlighted that the law permits distribution companies to operate at higher voltage levels than previously allowed. Additionally, the companies will have the flexibility to establish power generation stations across the Kingdom to support continuous distribution system performance. These measures, he noted, are part of the government's efforts to reduce power loss in distribution networks and will be backed by new regulatory guidelines from the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission.