92 University Students Expelled Over Fake Turkish High School Diplomas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Higher Education Council has expelled 92 students from both public and private Jordanian universities after it was revealed they held forged Turkish high school diplomas.The decision was based on an official letter from the of Education, which confirmed the diplomas' inauthenticity following verification by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in collaboration with Turkish authorities.In response, the council directed universities to revoke the students' admissions and refrain from issuing transcripts for any completed coursework.The council emphasized its commitment to pursuing all necessary legal actions, underscoring a zero-tolerance stance on fraudulent activities that harm the integrity of Jordan's higher education sector.