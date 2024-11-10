Iraq declares new investments in gas division
Date
11/10/2024 2:45:23 AM
(MENAFN) The Iraqi Ministry of Oil broadcasted on Monday the investment of 1,250 million average cubic feet of gas in three governorates.
It highlighted its keenness to aid all improvement projects and surging the ratio of investments in the oil and energy division, particularly in improving infrastructure, discovering and trading in gas, and closing the flared gas file, as well as developing the situations and atmosphere of oil work and qualifying oil cadres.
It also pointed out that the deals involved implementing gas trading contracts with French firm Total with a capacity of 600 million average cubic feet a day, a gas trading project in Nasiriyah with a capacity of 200 million average cubic feet a day, as well as investing in the Nahr Bin Omar sector with a capacity of 15o million cubic feet a day, along with the associated gas processing project in the Halfaya field, the aim is to invest all the produced associated gas, which amounts to 300 million average cubic feet per day.
