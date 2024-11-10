Vikas Khanna Shares Post On Overwhelming Response To His Indian Restaurant In US: 'Nothing Short Of Dream To See Such...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna gave an update on his recently opened Indian restaurant in New York City , US. The Indian chef's restaurant, Bungalow, inspired by the forgotten era of British India, has been receiving positive responses from visitors.

Expressing gratitude towards his guests, Vikas Khanna said in a post that he appreciates all“all those guests who log into RESY every single morning for the past almost 8 months for reservation at Bungalow.”

The restaurant has been curated by Khanna in partnership with Jimmy Rizwi and designer Shaila Rizvi. The eatery is no less than a time machine to revive the old days of British India and its historic country clubs.

“Yes, It's soon going to be 8 months for Bungalow & it's nothing short of a dream to see such a response worldwide. We are so grateful,” Khanna wrote in his post.

The video, shared by Khanna in his Instagram post, provided a glimpse of the hustle-bustle outside the restaurant, where multiple guests were eagerly waiting for their turn to enjoy the Indian cuisine at Bungalow. The lounge's decor includes a brick-red bookshelf filled with Khanna's handpicked collection of Indian cookbooks in languages like Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi.

“Who knew that an Indian Restaurant will rise to the TOP in the reservations all over the U.S.? God has been so kind. Your support & blessings made this happen,” he added.

Vikas Khanna's Bungalow was inaugurated in March this year. Ever since its debut, the Indian eatery has received tremendous response from the Indian diaspora including eminent personalities like Ambanis, Shah Rukh Khan, and several other Hollywood stars.

The restaurant doesn't focus on delicacies of a single Indian state or region, but includes the most famous dishes from across the India, be it 'Amritsari Chole', 'Hyderabadi Biryani', or 'Banarsi Puri'.

The restaurant is a window to India's vintage clubhouses, and the name has been taken from the Bengali“Bangla”. The restaurant offers a unique mix of India's history, culture, and exceptional cuisine.