Ekadashi 2024 Will Be Observed On November 11 Or 12? Details Inside

Ekadashi 2024: Devuthani Ekadashi, which is the second Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, is celebrated with deep reverence as it marks the day when Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken from his four-month rest. This year, the timings of Ekadashi are spanning over a period of two days, leading to confusion on whether it would be celebrated on November 11 or 12.

According to the panchang, Devuthani Ekadashi this year begins on November 11 at 6:46 pm and ends on November 12 at 4:04 pm.

The fast for Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 12, with Parana (breaking of the fast) on November 13 between 6:42 am and 8:51 am.

During the four months of Lord Vishnu's slumber, known as 'Dev Shayan' (the lord's rest), auspicious events such as marriages are typically avoided. These ceremonies are resumed only after his awakening, called Dev Jagran or Utthan.

Observing a fast and listening to the Vrat Katha on Devuthani Ekadashi holds special spiritual significance, as it is believed to bring blessings and spiritual merit.

Ekadashi 2024: Rituals

On Devuthani Ekadashi, devotees observe specific rituals and fasting rules to mark the occasion. Those observing the fast typically consume only water or light liquids, with rice and salt strictly avoided.

Devotees are also expected to refrain from consuming tamasic foods- an Ayurvedic term used to denote foods that are belived to be harmful for mind and body - onion, garlic, meat, alcohol, and stale food.