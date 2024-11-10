Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill One Terrorist In Ongoing Operation Rajpura In Baramulla, Sopore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Security forces in Jammu and Kashmi killed a in the ongoing operation in Sopore and Baramulla area on Sunday. The Indian and J&K personnel are conducting their search for other terrorists in the region under Operation Rajpura, according to a post by the Indian Army on X.

One terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, reported ANI, citing sources.

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in general area Rajpura , Sopore, Baramulla. Search Operation is in progress,” said Chinar Corps-Indian Army on X.

In an update on security forces' action against terrorists in Srinagar, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces broke out in the forest area Ishber Nishat area. Further details are awaited.

The ongoing developments have come after security forces and police have launched a joint-anti-terrorist operation in the Sopore area of of Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on social media platform X.

Two terrorists killed in J&K's Sopore

Earlier, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, reported ANI citing an Army officer on Friday, November 8.



The two terrorists involved in the encounter were operating in North Kashmir and owned a significant quantity of arms and other war-like materials.

"On the evening of 7 November, we received specific information that two terrorists were hiding in Panipura village. The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police , and CRPF jointly conducted a search operation, during which the terrorists opened fire. Today, they were neutralised, and a large cache of arms and other material has been recovered," ANI quoted Brigadier Deepak Mohan, commanding officer of the 7 Sector RR on Friday.

"We learned that these terrorists had been active in North Kashmir over the past few days. Neutralising them is a major achievement for the security forces," he added.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint operation in Baramulla on Thursday after observing suspicious terrorist activity.