Gaza Mediation Efforts Currently Stalled: Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that the reports about Qatar's withdrawal from mediation regarding the ceasefire in Gaza are not accurate, and that Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round.

He stated that Qatar will resume those efforts with its partners when the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war and the ongoing suffering of civilians caused by catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip, stressing in this context that Qatar will then be at the forefront of making every good effort to end the war and return the hostages and prisoners.

Dr al-Ansari stressed, in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that "The State of Qatar will not accept that mediation be a reason for blackmailing it, as we have witnessed manipulation since the collapse of the first pause and the women and children exchange deal, especially in retreating from obligations agreed upon through mediation, and exploiting the continuation of negotiations to justify the continuation of the war to serve narrow political purposes."

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people until they obtain all their rights, foremost of which is their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the State of Qatar.

Dr al-Ansari pointed out that the media reports regarding the Hamas office in Doha is inaccurate, stating that the main goal of the of the office in Qatar is to be a channel of communication between the concerned parties, and this channel has contributed to achieving a ceasefire in previous stages, and contributed to maintaining calm in the Strip in the lead to exchanging hostages and detainees of women and children in November of last year, stressing in this context the need to obtain information from its official sources.

