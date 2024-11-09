RE: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace To Ethan Allen Rd In Jericho

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Browns Trace Road between Plans Rd and Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is now back open.

Please drive safely as traffic may be slow moving as the roadway opens.

Drive Safely.

Stark, Rebecca via DPS <...>Saturday, November 9, 2024 3:19 PMDPS - Roadway Alert <...>Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is closed due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

