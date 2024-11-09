RE: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace To Ethan Allen Rd In Jericho
Date
11/9/2024 9:45:31 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Browns Trace Road between Plans Rd and Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is now back open.
Please drive safely as traffic may be slow moving as the roadway opens.
Drive Safely.
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From:
Stark, Rebecca via DPS <...>
Sent:
Saturday, November 9, 2024 3:19 PM
To:
DPS - Roadway Alert <...>
Subject:
Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Warm regards,
Rebecca Stark
Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - (802)878-7111
Fax - (802)878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN09112024003118003196ID1108868727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.