UP: Minor NEET Aspirant Raped For Six Months After Being Held Captive By Coaching Teachers, Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A NEET aspirant who relocated to Uttar Pradesh 's Kanpur to prepare for the medical entrance test was reportedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her two coaching teachers over six months, reported PTI.

The incident took place in December 2022 and came to light after the victim decided to file a complaint after hearing a similar case of sexual abuse by the two men to another student.

| Gym trainer murders woman over wedding brawl; body found near Kanpur DM's home

The student came to Kanpur to prepare for the medical entrance exam NEET at a prominent coaching institute. In December 2022, the complainant was invited by her biology teacher, Sahil Siddiqui,to his friend's flat in Kalyanpur's Makdi-Khera area for a New Year's party. The coaching teacher told the victim that other students would also be there, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey.

| 'Body found hanging from ceiling fan': IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide

The Fatehpur student found that she was the only girl from coaching in the party. She also alleged that Siddiqui drugged her by lacing her soft drink with sedatives and raped her while recording the crime. He also blackmailed her into releasing the video on the internet if she attempted to speak about the incident or file a complaint. The girl, who was a minor at that time, was also held captive for six months and repeatedly raped by Siddique.

A few months after the crime, another coaching teacher, Vikas Porwal, her chemistry teacher, also raped her. The victim couldn't gather the courage to speak up against the crime and file a complaint. She was also afraid that speaking up would land her family in danger. Six month later after the incident, the girl's mother arrived in Kanpur and took her along.

| UP couple promises 'age reversal' using 'time machine', dupes many of ₹35 cr UP police arrest coaching teachers

The UP police have arrested the two accused in the case under offences of rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The student was 17 years old when this happened.

The matter came to light when the girl decided to speak up after coming across anther video showing Siddiqui sexually harassing a coaching student.

The case was registered against the two teachers under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act, an official told PTI.