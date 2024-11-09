Australian Premium Wines Return To Prowine Mumbai For 2024 Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 09 November 2024: To leverage the opportunities from the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and the increasing demand from the Indian consumers, a number of Australian wineries are attending ProWine Mumbai 2024 to showcase Australian premium wines and connect with Indian importers and consumers.



The Australian Trade and Commission (Austrade), in partnership with Global Victoria, Investment NSW and with the support of Wine Australia are bringing together 11 Australian wineries to showcase their portfolio of wines at ProWine Mumbai 2024.



The Australian pavilion features wines from 11 Australian wineries that highlight the diversity, uniqueness, and evolution of Australian wine. Some of these wines will also be showcased in two masterclasses presented by Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal (one of which is being delivered by the South Australian Government).



Speaking about the Australian participation, Mr John Southwell, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said, "The spirit of cooperation between India and Australia drives our desire to work closely with Indian importers and provide Australia's finest wines to India, promoting economic ties that further unite the two countries. This includes engaging in technical cooperation to promote the further growth of the Indian wine industry. We are excited to honour this close relationship by showcasing a variety of Australian wines at ProWine Mumbai."



Australia has one of the most diverse wine scenes in the world. With more than 100 grape varieties grown across 65 distinctive wine regions, Australian wine is an expression of Australia's unique climates and soils and the passionate communities that cultivate them. From sophisticated reds, to fun, fruity whites, wine to impress or something casual for the weekend, discerning Indian consumers can find a perfect match in the wines crafted by Australia's innovative winemakers – especially when paired with the diversity of Indian cuisine.



As a global leader in the wine industry, Australia is the sixth largest producer of wine and fifth largest exporter of wine in the world, exporting approximately 60% of its total production worldwide.



The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force on 29 December 2022. Key ECTA market access outcomes related to wine include:



A phased reduction in the 150% tariff to 50% over 9 years for bottles valued between US$5 and US$15

A phased reduction in the 150% tariff to 25% over 9 years for bottles valued over US$15





