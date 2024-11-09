There Are 8 Affected Areas Of Panama Under Warning Due To Increased Rain And Storms

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The country and the maritime area are under surveillance in the face of a period of heavy rain and storms, as a result of the interaction of several atmospheric systems. The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA) has issued a warning due to the presence of cloud clusters that continue to generate rains of varying intensities, from light to heavy, accompanied by electrical activity such as lightning as shown above. This situation is generating high atmospheric instability in the southern region of Central America and in the waters near Panama. Vigilance must be maintained because the atmospheric systems affecting the region could prolong the unstable conditions during the next few days, which would increase the risk of rising river levels, flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas. Some of these landslides have caused broken water pipes and a loss of drinking and toilet water for those involved. The areas most affected by the rains and thunderstorms include risk zones, due to the possible saturation of the soil and the intensity of the event. The regions under alert are:



Gulf of Chiriqui (south and north)

Gulf of Panama

Embera region

Sambu

Darien

Panama East

Columbus (Down Coast) Chiriqui (Lowlands)

In the early hours of the day, winds are expected to continue bringing cloudiness from the Panamanian Pacific towards the interior, which will cause cloudy skies in much of the territory and isolated rains of varying intensity, from weak to moderate.

Recommendations:



Avoid outdoor activities during heavy rain.

Be alert for possible alerts from local authorities.

Stay informed through official channels about the development of the meteorological situation. The IMHPA recommends that the population in the aforementioned areas be aware of the weather conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid incidents related to rain and thunderstorms.