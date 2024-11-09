Many Provinces In Panama Missed Out On Parades Due To Heavy Rains And Cancellations

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Those who missed the parades in early November because of rain may be able to enjoy the Freedom from Spain parades planned for the end of November.

Traditionally, students are the focus of national festivities every November. What has been the cause of this constant?

According to Cristóbal Batista, coordinator of national parades for the

Ministry of Education (Meduca),

these practices are part of the educational method and program aimed at young people and create tradition for them.

Meduca is the institution

in charge of organizing

and regulating participation in the parades, which are the most popular activities at the time, and in which students, teachers, parents and a variety of government institutions participate.



Batista believes that the majority of

students and educational centers

participate“with patriotism and not just to march.”

He also thinks that these celebrations remain current and with so much motivation because“they remind us that we became independent and separated to be an autonomous and sovereign country throughout its national territory and with love for the symbols of the nation.”

Professor Agustín Díaz, director of the band at the

Bilingual School of Cerro Viento,

believes that national holidays have an important meaning in the history of the country.“Panamanians cultivate their traditions and their nationality; it is a growth of generations to continue cultivating our essence as a country.”

Díaz emphasizes that family support is vital for young people who venture into any area of ​​a school band.

He also believes that patriotic sentiment is still alive in the educational community and in many Panamanian families.

He indicates that another issue to highlight as a result of these activities is the musical growth that young people achieve by participating in their school bands nationwide.

