(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia's reserves hit a record high of 207.7 billion U.S. dollars in October, according to the country's central bank.

The share of among Russia's international reserves rose to 32.9 percent from 31.5 percent last month, the highest since November 1999, when it was 34 percent.

The highest proportion of gold was 56.9 percent on Jan. 1, 1993, while the lowest was 2.1 percent in June 2007, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

According to data from the of Russia, the country's international reserves fell to 631.6 billion dollars in October, down from 633.7 billion dollars in September.