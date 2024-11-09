Ukrainians express concerns regarding Trump withdrawing US support

(MENAFN) Many members of Ukraine's are deeply concerned that a potential shift in US policy under a second administration could leave Ukraine vulnerable to Russian aggression, especially in the Donbass region. A Ukrainian defense official, speaking anonymously to the *Financial Times*, expressed fears that Trump’s past statements—such as claiming Ukraine cannot win militarily against Russia and suggesting he may cut funding to Kyiv—could undermine critical US support.



“For us, support [from the United States] means life or death,” another military source added, highlighting the anxiety within Ukraine’s defense circles about the future of US aid under Trump. Despite these concerns, top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have expressed optimism. Zelensky congratulated Trump on his election win and conveyed confidence in his leadership, hoping that Trump's approach might bring "just peace" to Ukraine. He also referenced a meeting with Trump in September, where he outlined his “victory plan,” which calls for increased US assistance—though this request may face resistance given Trump’s stance.



David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, acknowledged potential difficulties but suggested that Trump's victory could lead to a "new dynamic" in US-Ukraine relations. Similarly, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina indicated that Trump could generate more political momentum in Ukraine's favor.



