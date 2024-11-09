Clay Cooley Auto Group Broadens Reach In Arlington With Acquisition And Rebranding Of Don Davis Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay

Cooley Auto Group, a trusted name in the Dallas-Fort Worth automotive for 25 years, proudly announces the of Don Davis Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Arlington , Texas. With a new name, Clay Cooley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram , this dealership marks a significant milestone in Clay Cooley Auto Group's ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering superior automotive experiences across North Texas.

Clay Cooley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Arlington

This acquisition aligns with the group's mission to serve the unique needs of the Arlington community. Under the Clay Cooley brand, customers can expect a fresh approach, enhanced service options, and a seamless experience rooted in the group's values of integrity and customer care.

"For us, acquiring this dealership is more than just growth-it's about enriching our relationship with Arlington," shared Chase Cooley. "Clay Cooley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram allows us to introduce our expanded services, top-tier customer support, and dedication to a memorable dealership experience for every visitor."

With a quarter-century legacy of excellence, Clay Cooley Auto Group has built its reputation on transparency, quality, and customer loyalty. Current customers of Don Davis Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram can look forward to an effortless transition, with a focus on delivering the outstanding service and attention to detail that Clay Cooley Auto Group is known for.

Celebrating 25 years of automotive expertise, Clay Cooley Auto Group has become a trusted automotive leader in Dallas-Fort Worth. The group provides a wide array of new and pre-owned vehicles across various brands, always with a commitment to quality, integrity, and community connection. For more information, visit ArlingtonChryslerJeepDodgeRam .

