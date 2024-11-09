Ukrainian Navy Showcases Corvette 'Ivan Mazepa' Undergoing Trials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy, the corvette 'Ivan Mazepa', has demonstrated high combat readiness during the trials.

This announcement was made by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"The corvette 'Ivan Mazepa' continues to successfully pass state trials. During artillery exercises, it showcased excellent performance, accurately striking air, sea, and ground targets," Neizhpapa noted.

According to the Vice Admiral, the vessel is equipped with modern weapon systems that significantly enhance its combat capabilities. "All previous technical remarks have been addressed, with upgrades focusing on maximizing efficiency and protection in combat. Notably, its air defense capabilities have been strengthened," he added.

Neizhpapa emphasized that the 'Ivan Mazepa' is not only a vessel equipped with cutting-edge technology but also a symbol of the resilient Ukrainian fleet. "Our confidence in our capabilities is growing, and we are ready for the new challenges of war. Ukraine is an undefeated maritime power, capable of countering any threats," he stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in January 2021, the Republic of Turkey began constructing the first corvette for Ukraine. On August 18, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky, by presidential decree, officially named the corvette of the Ada-class as 'Ivan Mazepa'. In October 2022, First Lady Olena Zelenska participated in the launch ceremony of the 'Ivan Mazepa'. Earlier this year, in March, President Zelensky inspected the corvette's progress.