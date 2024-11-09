Russians Facing Shortage Of Armored Vehicles Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are currently accumulating armored on the front lines and not using them opting instead for infantry assaults.

This information was shared by Yevhen Romanov, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed a vast number of enemy armored combat vehicles, leading to a shortage of this equipment. Although the enemy is attempting to repair old models, this process is slower than the rate at which these vehicles are being destroyed on the Ukrainian territory," Romanov explained.

He noted that the Russian invaders are currently trying to replenish their losses with manpower, stockpiling ammunition, and concentrating their remaining equipment in specific areas. However, despite the buildup, the Russians are not yet deploying this accumulated hardware, relying instead on infantry assaults.

"They are taking care of their equipment, unlike their personnel," Romanov emphasized.

The representative from the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group also reported that on November 8, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to storm the Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions near Vovchansk. He highlighted that the Russian forces continue to use guided aerial bombs against the Ukrainian positions. Additionally, he mentioned that early this morning, the Russians fired five missiles from the TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 171 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army on the front lines on November 8. The most intense attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.