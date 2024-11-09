Arab Parliament Calls On Int'l, Regional Parliaments To Protect UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- President of Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi called on international and regional parliaments to take an immediate action to stop Israeli attempts aimed at ending the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The Arab Parliament said, in a statement on Saturday, that Al-Yamahi sent written messages to the heads of international and regional parliaments, stressing the seriousness of Israeli occupation attempts to end the role of and undermine the rights of Palestinian refugees and their right to return.

Al-Yamahi pointed out that UNRWA is not just a humanitarian agency that provides vital services in the fields of education, health and relief to more than 6 million Palestinian refugees, but rather it is a symbol of the international commitment to the issue of Palestinian refugees and their historical rights.

He stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to protect UNRWA and ensure its continued provision of services in accordance with UN Resolution No. 194 of 1948, which support stability and peace in the region.

Al-Yamahi called on international and regional parliaments to take a firm stance to stop Israeli occupation aggression, genocide and ethnic cleansing against defenseless civilians, stressing that the rights of Palestinian refugees are basic and inalienable rights, and that any attempts by the occupation to violate them will be of no avail. (end)

