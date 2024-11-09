US Women Protest Sexist 'Your Body, My Choice' Trend Post-Trump Win, Push For South Korean Inspired 4B Movement

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Women in the United States are protesting the surge in vitriol and sexism after Donald 's 2024 US election win, by pushing for adoption of the South Korean feminist movement termed as '4B', as per a Bloomberg report.

In the lead up to, and after Trump emerged victorious, online abuse and harassment towards women surged with rape threats such as“your body, my choice” and mocking posts like“get back to the kitchen” trending on social platforms TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter), the report added citing data from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

ISD is a a nonprofit organisation that advocates policies to fight extremism.

| Abortion, foreign citizenship: Rise in Google Search after Trump's win 'Manosphere' Influencers Galvanising Misogyny Online

ISD data showed that Trump's victory has“emboldened manosphere influencers” to lash out against perceived women-centric social policies such as reproductive rights and gender equality, it said.

“Donald Trump's election victory against Vice President Kamala Harris this week has emboldened influencers from the 'Manosphere,' or interconnected misogynistic online communities, who see his election win as a rebuke of reproductive rights and gender equality... (Manosphere content creators) appear to be using the election results as a permission structure to more overtly and aggressively espouse narratives about curbing women's rights,” the organisation noted.

Harris and Trump chose to appeal to the different sexes, with the former taking up contested abortion rights as a cornerstone issue, while Trump, with billionaire Elon Musk , on his team leaned on podcasts popular with young men and“locker-room” talk about a golf legend's genitalia, the report added.

| Trump's second term: Full assault on abortion rights, immigration, LGBTQ rights? Attack on Women's Right to Vote, Rape Threats Surge

Pushed into prominent space online by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the phrase“you body, my choice” saw its use surge by 4,600 per cent on November 6, as per ISD data. Fuentes' post has over 76 million views since it was tweeted on November 6 (IST). Other trending phrases included calls for women's right to vote to be repealed (up 663 per cent from the previous week).