(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's scene has undergone a significant change. The Constitutional Court ruled that former President Evo Morales cannot run in the 2025 election. This decision marks a turning point in the country's ongoing political saga.



Morales led Bolivia from 2006 to 2019. He sought to be the candidate for his Movement for Socialism (MAS party again. However, the court's ruling has put an end to these ambitions.



The court stated that presidents can only serve two terms, consecutive or not. This interpretation differs from previous rulings. It effectively disqualifies Morales, who has already served three terms.



This decision comes amid growing tensions between Morales and current President Luis Arce. Once allies, they now find themselves on opposing sides of a political divide.



Morales' supporters have protested the ruling. They claim it is politically motivated. Some have engaged in roadblocks and other disruptive actions.



The economic impact of these protests has been significant. Reports suggest losses of over $1.7 billion, about 3.7% of Bolivia's GDP.







Morales confronts additional hurdles beyond the court ruling. He faces an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a minor.



These legal challenges, while some view them as politically motivated, add complexity to his political prospects.

Bolivia's Political Landscape Shifts as Court Bars Morales from 2025 Election

Opposition figures have welcomed the court's decision. They view it as a victory for democratic principles. Many see it as a check on what they perceive as Morales' authoritarian tendencies.



The ruling alters the landscape for the 2025 elections. It potentially ends Morales' era in Bolivian politics . This shift could lead to new political alignments and strategies.



The situation remains fluid. There is potential for further unrest as Bolivia approaches the 2025 elections. The ruling has intensified existing rifts within the MAS party and the broader political sphere.



This development raises questions about Bolivia's political future. It challenges the country's democratic institutions. The coming months will likely see continued debate and potential legal challenges.







MENAFN09112024007421016031ID1108867877