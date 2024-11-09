IPL 2025: LSG Will Try To Pick Many Talented Players In The Auction, Says Coach Langer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Justin Langer, head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, revealed that the franchise intends to acquire many skillful players at the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season, to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

LSG has retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, where they will have a purse of INR 69 crore.

“It all comes down to strategy. But all I know - talent is talent, and there's few all-rounders in the world because it's a really hard thing to be able to do, batting all-rounders or bowling all-rounders, so o they're always valuable.”

“But it's a good question in the sense that I've always believed that the specialists have the biggest impact. But if we take someone like Marcus Stoinis, he gets into the team on his batting and his bowling advantage as well and a bonus. But talent is talent, and we will be trying to pick in the auction as many talented players as we can because talent and class wins silverware,” said Langer in a video posted on the franchise's social media accounts.

Asked on the reasoning behind deciding LSG's top five retentions in IPL 2025, Langer explained,“It won't be a surprise to anyone that we retained Ravi Bishnoi, one of my favourites. What about his energy? His energy, not just with a ball in his hand, but what he gives to the team is exceptional.”

“We love having him around, and we're looking for big things from him this year. The more he plays well for LSG and in all these other domestic competitions, and when he gets a chance to play, the more chances he'll get. That's just how it works. I like Mohsin Khan, very talented. If he stays healthy and fit, he's a talented bowler.”

“Another one is Ayush Badoni. I think he's got an enormous talent, and he's making a lot of runs. The only currency of value is wickets and runs. If they keep performing, the opportunities will come. Of course, my little mate Mayank. He's fast and furious, like Mohsin. If he stays fit and healthy, expect to see big things from him in Indian colours.”

LSG have entered IPL playoffs in 2022 and 2023 seasons, before missing out on it in 2024 edition. Langer signed off by acknowledging the Impact Player rule, which will be present from IPL 2025 to 2027 seasons, is a headache for many stakeholders in the think-tank.

“The impact player in the IPL - wow, what a headache, especially for a coach and the selectors, because there's so many ways you've got to look at it. It's hard enough to pick 11 in the team, let alone the other combinations of who might and mightn't play. It's an exciting rule though.”

“I think it's good, entertaining cricket, but potentially might take away some of the all-rounders. But when you have ones like the stars that we've had, like Marcus Stoinis, they're always going to get an opportunity and are going to play. But what I will say is it means that the specialist gets more opportunities, and the pressure is always on.”

“That's what we want to see, right? In IPL cricket, we want to see great, entertaining cricket. That's what we're all about. The impact player rule's a good one, albeit for the coaches and selectors, and sometimes for the players, that leaves us with a few headaches.”