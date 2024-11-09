Erdogan Calls For Establishing Just Peace In Ukraine Through Diplomacy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved through and offers mediation and assistance in negotiations.

The Turkish leader told this to journalists while returning to the country after visiting Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, Ukrinform reports, citing TRT Haber.

Ankara expects the war to be ended, including thanks to cooperation between Turkey and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency.

"A just and lasting peace in Ukraine will only be possible if all parties open space for diplomacy. [...] More weapons, more bombs, more chaos and conflict will not end this war. More dialogue, more diplomacy, more agreement will open the door to peace," Erdogan said.

The politician also noted that the West does not sufficiently share Turkey's belief that problems can be solved diplomatically.

"We are a country that has managed to bring both sides together around the same table. We have done this many times and we can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so. We hope that we will make new beginnings in the new era and achieve a world where all conflicts and wars will end," Erdogan said.

Regarding Turkey's expectations from the new U.S. president, Erdogan said that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war was one of the biggest challenges.

"As Turkey, our expectations from our ally, the United States, are known. We are faced with many challenges, primarily the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It is possible to overcome these with the cooperation of Turkey and the United States. I hope that regional and global wars and crises will end with Trump's presidency," Erdogan said.

Photo: AA