Russia Keeps Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps one warship armed with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on November 9, 2024, Ukrinform reports.

"There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea -- a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the update reads.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there is currently one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea -- a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to eight missiles.