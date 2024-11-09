Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Enemy EW System, Observation Point On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with Ukraine's State Border Guard Service have used FPV drones to hit an electronic warfare system and an observation point of the Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

Ukraine's border agency posted a respective on its Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

The border guards and their comrades from the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the camouflaged positions, observation post and EW system of the Russian troops.