Top Leaders, Experts, And Global Stars To Attend Dubai Sports Retreat On November 12

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mansoor moots new culture for Dubai as premium sports destination on global map

Museum of the Future to host the retreat that aims to shape the future of sports

DUBAI: The Dubai Sports Council-organised 'Dubai Sports Retreat' will be held at the Museum of the Future under the slogan 'Dubai: The First Sports Destination', on November 12 (Tuesday).

The gala event is being held in keeping with the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, who has shown a keen desire to shape the future of sports in Dubai over at least two Olympic cycles (2025 to 2033) with the aim of achieving the desired development of the sports sector in all its aspects.

Details of this unique event were announced at a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters, in which His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, spoke in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, and representatives of media institutions.

The press conference began with thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its unlimited support for sports. The previous Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council and everyone who has worked sincerely to serve the nation and develop the sports sector were also thanked.

The press conference revealed a number of top-ranking ministers and officials who have confirmed their participation as speakers during the retreat. This array of names will be led by His Excellency Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, His Excellency Hilal Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai and His Excellency Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, owner and patron of the Dubai Basketball Team.

A number of top sports stars have also confirmed their participation during the retreat, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), former France and Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez, Lebanese basketball superstar Fadi Al Khatib, former world number one doubles player Sania Mirza from India and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, was thrilled to see Dubai reach such a lofty position on the international sports map.“This is indeed a high calling for Dubai as its positions itself on a prestigious position on the global sports map. We are working to continue this success and achieve greater accomplishments by meeting with all parties and getting to know the opinions of athletes and various members of society through the survey. At the same time, we want to know the opinions and ideas of decision-makers in sports, supporting institutions, specialists, experts and stars in various aspects of sports work in order to shape the future of the sports sector and achieve more excellence and accomplishments and translate the slogan of the retreat into reality, wherein our goal is for Dubai to be recognized as the world's top sports destination.”

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul was forever grateful to the Dubai leadership.“The Dubai Sports Council follows the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has time and again noted that“Success is a journey, and whenever you reach a peak, you look forward to the next peak.”

“Therefore, the Council is always looking forward to new peaks in their approach to work and achievements. It was this lofty ideal in mind that His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the organisation of the 'Dubai Sports Retreat' with the participation of experts and decision-makers from the UAE and the world to review the reality of the sports sector and explore ways to develop it,” he noted.

“The idea is also to draw the features of its prosperous future through everyone's cooperation and launching initiatives that achieve our sports and community goals. The discussion tables are distributed over six axes, namely community sports, sports infrastructure, hosting major sports events, sports clubs, football and sports talents,” His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, said.

“The Dubai Sports Council works to enhance Dubai's position on the local, continental, and international sports map, through cooperation with various partners from government agencies and the private sector, as well as international federations and global organizers to organize more international events and tournaments, host international sports teams and figures, and inspire different segments of society to practice sports and excel in them. We will also work to analyze the results of the retreat and the questionnaire and put them into practice through both, long-term and short-term work plans,” he concluded.

Sports Survey

The press conference emphasized the positive interaction of sports sector workers and various segments of society with the call of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in which he urged members of society of all nationalities and athletes to participate in the 'Dubai Sports Survey'.

The survey is bound to play an important role in knowing the opinion of sports sector workers and various segments of society about the current reality of the sports sector in Dubai and the sports and community proposals that will be presented by the public participating in the survey.

All inputs and suggestions from the survey will be put up for discussion during the 'Dubai Sports Retreat' on November 12 in order to determine the future direction of sports in Dubai and enhance the many and great gains in this field.