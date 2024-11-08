Filipino Forum Holds Breast Cancer, Mental Health Awareness Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Las Damas de Rizal (LDR) Doha chapter, in collaboration with Aster DMH Qatar and Aster Volunteers and with the support of the Philippine embassy in Doha, hosted a breast cancer and mental awareness recently.

The aim was to educate attendees about critical health issues that predominantly affect women, in addition to fostering a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between mental health and breast cancer.

Vice-Consul Monica Remsy S Calangian attended the event, which marked World Mental Health Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Qatar. In her speech, she underlined the importance of raising public awareness on these health issues, reinforcing a message that resonates not only within the Filipino community but also across broader societal contexts.

Dr Rani Susan Abraham from Nexsolve LLC & Eunoia, led a session on mental health awareness, titled 'Managing Work-Life Balance and Preventing Burnout'. She emphasised the importance of recognising mental health as a vital component of overall well-being.

She also explored various strategies for maintaining mental well-being amidst personal and professional challenges, highlighting the necessity of achieving a healthy work-life balance to prevent burnout.

Dr Tisha Rachel Jacob (specialist in psychiatry); Dr Lorelyn Dino (Otolaryngologist - ENT) and Dr Hema Rajeev (specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology) participated in a panel discussion moderated by Dr Noemi Formaran, head of the LDR Education Committee. LDR president Dr Anne Binondo cited the significance of the seminar in enhancing health literacy and promoting preventive health measures within communities.

The LDR, in partnership with the Knights of Rizal Doha chapter, remains steadfast in its mission, vision, and advocacy efforts to address pressing health issues, a statement added.

